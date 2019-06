President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with governors on "workforce freedom and mobility" in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with governors on "workforce freedom and mobility" in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump’s comments about possibly accepting “dirt” on a political opponent from a foreign source is raising concerns in Congress.

Trump made the controversial remarks to ABC News. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the President does not know right from wrong. Senator Lindsey Graham called it a mistake. The South Carolina Republican is a key Trump ally.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump’s comments were shocking, disgraceful, un-democratic and un-American.