Trump Comments Highlight Racial Impact Of Migration Platform

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s use of a vulgar term to describe African countries has left the small cluster of immigration hard-line groups in the U.S. scrambling to distance themselves from him.

The movement to limit the number of migrants to the U.S. has long faced criticism that it’s a thinly veiled attempt to make the country whiter. Immigration foes insist that’s not the case.

But immigrant rights’ groups rushed to point to the president’s comments this week as proof that his fellow immigration hardliners only care about keeping people of color from coming to the U.S.

Trump used the vulgarity during an Oval Office meeting with members of Congress this week in asking why the U.S. would want more immigrants from places such as Haiti and Africa.