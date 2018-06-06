Trump Commutes Kardashian-Backed Offender’s Time

(AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of a woman whose case was championed by reality star Kim Kardashian West, saying she’s been a model inmate. The 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson has served more than two decades in federal prison for drug offenses.

The White House says in a statement that Johnson “has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades,” working to rehabilitate herself and acting as a mentor to fellow inmates. They note her warden, case manager, and vocational training instructor have all written letters in support of her clemency.

Kardashian West is also responding to the decision, tweeting “BEST NEWS EVER!!!!” She visited the White House last week of press Johnson’s case.