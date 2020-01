President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the ballistic missile strike that Iran launched against Iraqi air bases housing U.S. troops, at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

President Trump confirms that there were no casualties after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi military bases that host U.S. forces.

Addressing the nation from the White House, Trump credited an early warning system. Iran’s attacks followed the recent U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian military leader in Iraq. Trump said the hands of General Qassem Soleimani were “drenched in American and Iranian blood.”