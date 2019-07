Visitors to the National Mall walk near the Lincoln Memorial as workers set up for President Donald Trump's 'Salute to America' event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with "Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!" for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Trump says military vehicles will be on display during the Fourth of July event on the National Mall this week.

Trump told reporters there will be flyovers by fighter jets and other planes, along with tanks stationed at various spots. Trump said that the tanks have to be placed in strategic positions because not all the roads can handle the weight.

The President is also planning to speak at the “Salute to America” event Thursday at the Lincoln Memorial.