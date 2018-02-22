Home NATIONAL Trump Congratulates US Women’s Hockey On Gold
Trump Congratulates US Women’s Hockey On Gold
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Congratulates US Women’s Hockey On Gold

0
0
US WOMEN’S HOCKEY GOLD
now viewing

Trump Congratulates US Women’s Hockey On Gold

Motorist Charged After Several Hour Standoff North Of Edinburg

shooting survivors receive new assault from online trolls
now playing

Shooting Survivors Endure New Assault - From Online Trolls

GUILTYPNG
now playing

Texas State Senator Guilty In Federal Fraud Trial

Donnie Ferrell
now playing

Man Arrested In Shooting Death Of Postal Worker On Highway

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
now playing

Deadly Domestic Violence Crimes Stand Out In 2017 Hidalgo County Crime Stats

Munir Hassan Mohammed, 36, and Rowaida El-Hassan, 33, were found guilty of preparing terrorist acts
now playing

Online Dating Couple Jailed In UK For IS-Inspired Bomb Plot

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Israel Extends Detention For 2 Suspects In Netanyahu Case

MEDICAL
now playing

Superagers' Brains Offer Clues For Sharp Memory In Old Age

HURRICANE HARVEY
now playing

Texas' Vow To Streamline Harvey Recovery, Aid Backfires

BILLY GRAHAM
now playing

Rev. Billy Graham To Lie In Honor At US Capitol

(AP) – President Donald Trump has congratulated the U.S. women’s hockey team on winning Olympic gold.  Trump tweeted his congratulations Thursday “on behalf of an entire Nation.”

The American women defeated Canada 3-2 on Thursday to win the a gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games.  Canada had won the last four Olympic gold medals, including four years ago in Sochi, Russia, when the team rallied from a two-goal deficit to shock the Americans.

Trump has said little about the Olympics. He is sending Ivanka Trump, his daughter and senior White House adviser, to represent the U.S. at Sunday’s closing ceremony.

Related posts:

  1. American Women Beat Canada 3-2 In SO For Gold
  2. Trump Criticizes Active-Shooter Drills In School
  3. The Latest: Trump Gun Tweet On Background Checks, Age Limits
  4. Immigrants Sue Trump Over End Of Temporary Residency Program
Related Posts
shooting survivors receive new assault from online trolls

Shooting Survivors Endure New Assault – From Online Trolls

jsalinas 0
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Deadly Domestic Violence Crimes Stand Out In 2017 Hidalgo County Crime Stats

jsalinas 0
MEDICAL

Superagers’ Brains Offer Clues For Sharp Memory In Old Age

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video