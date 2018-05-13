Home NATIONAL Trump: Congress Should Get Spending Bills Done Before Break
Trump: Congress Should Get Spending Bills Done Before Break
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump: Congress Should Get Spending Bills Done Before Break

0
0
U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach
now viewing

Trump: Congress Should Get Spending Bills Done Before Break

HAPPY MOTHERS DAY
now playing

Over $23 Billion Expected To Be Spent On Mother's Day

STUDENT VISA
now playing

Crackdown On Student Visas

NURSING HOMES
now playing

Nursing Homes, Senior Centers Find Bullying Has No Age Limit

MOUNT RAINER
now playing

Hawaii Volcano Raises Concerns Of Eruptions Along West Coast

INDONESIA BOMBING
now playing

Indonesia Says Church Bombers From 1 Family

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
now playing

Sanders: Aide's McCain Comment Shouldn't Have Been Leaked

NORTH KOREA KIM JUN
now playing

N. Korea To Hold 'ceremony' For Dismantling Nuke Test Site

NEW FISSURE HAWAII VOLCANO
now playing

New Fissure Spatters Lava From Hawaii Volcano

PARIS KNIFE ATTACK ISIS
now playing

Luxembourg Man Among Wounded In Paris Attack

school bullying
now playing

Schools Chief To Get $750K In Wake Of Bullying Claims

(AP) – President Donald Trump is urging the Senate to get its work done on funding before the August break, “or NOT GO HOME.”

The president tweeted Saturday that “Wall and Border Security should be included.” He also said that he is “waiting for approval of almost 300 nominations, worst in history.”  Trump blamed Democrats for “doing everything possible to obstruct.”

The president’s push for speedy action on spending measures and nominations, followed a recent letter from a group of Senate Republicans pressing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to cancel the August recess later this year. That effort was led by Sen. David Perdue of Georgia.

The Senate Republicans said that spending more time on their pending work is particularly critical when Congress is facing what they call “historic obstruction” by Democrats.

Related posts:

  1. Giuliani Cautions No Trump-Russia Interview Decision Soon
  2. Trump Says Drug Ads Should Reveal Costs
  3. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  4. N. Korea To Hold ‘ceremony’ For Dismantling Nuke Test Site
Related Posts
HAPPY MOTHERS DAY

Over $23 Billion Expected To Be Spent On Mother’s Day

jsalinas 0
STUDENT VISA

Crackdown On Student Visas

jsalinas 0
NURSING HOMES

Nursing Homes, Senior Centers Find Bullying Has No Age Limit

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video