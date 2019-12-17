Trump Conservative Critics Launch PAC To Fight Reelection

(AP) – A small group of President Donald Trump’s fiercest conservative critics is launching a super PAC designed to fight Trump’s reelection and punish congressional Republicans deemed his “enablers.” The organization is known as the Lincoln Project. It represents a formal step forward for the so-called Never Trump movement, which has been limited largely to media commentary during Trump’s presidency. Organizers launched a website Tuesday. They report fundraising commitments exceeding $1 million to begin. They hope to raise much more to fuel an advertising campaign in a handful of 2020 battleground states to persuade disaffected Republican voters to break from Trump’s GOP. Trump has the public backing of virtually every Republican member of Congress.