NATIONAL

Trump Conservative Critics Launch PAC To Fight Reelection

By 107 views
0
President Donald Trump smiles during a roundtable with governors on government regulations in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

(AP) – A small group of President Donald Trump’s fiercest conservative critics is launching a super PAC designed to fight Trump’s reelection and punish congressional Republicans deemed his “enablers.” The organization is known as the Lincoln Project. It represents a formal step forward for the so-called Never Trump movement, which has been limited largely to media commentary during Trump’s presidency. Organizers launched a website Tuesday. They report fundraising commitments exceeding $1 million to begin. They hope to raise much more to fuel an advertising campaign in a handful of 2020 battleground states to persuade disaffected Republican voters to break from Trump’s GOP. Trump has the public backing of virtually every Republican member of Congress.

House Sets Vote On $1.4 Trillion Federal Spending Bill

Previous article

US Proposes New Rules To Increase Organ Transplants

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL