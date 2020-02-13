NATIONALTRENDING

Trump Considers Blocking Others From Listening To His Calls With Foreign Leaders

By 93 views
0
File photo: President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump is thinking about preventing members of his administration from listening-in on his phone calls with foreign leaders.

During an interview with Geraldo Rivera on “Geraldo in Cleveland,” Trump said it’s a longstanding practice but added — “I may end the practice entirely.”

Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine last year led to his impeachment by the House. He was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the investigation of the Ukraine scandal. Trump was recently acquitted by the Republican-led Senate.

Senate Moves To Limit Trump On Military Force Against Iran

Previous article

Body Of Missing SC Six-Year-Old Found

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL