Trump Considers Blocking Others From Listening To His Calls With Foreign Leaders

President Trump is thinking about preventing members of his administration from listening-in on his phone calls with foreign leaders.

During an interview with Geraldo Rivera on “Geraldo in Cleveland,” Trump said it’s a longstanding practice but added — “I may end the practice entirely.”

Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine last year led to his impeachment by the House. He was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the investigation of the Ukraine scandal. Trump was recently acquitted by the Republican-led Senate.