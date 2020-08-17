NATIONAL

Trump Counters Biden With Law And Order Message In Minnesota

President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — Declaring it’s “crunch time” for the upcoming election, President Donald Trump zeroed in on Midwest battleground states on Monday with a tough, law and order message to counter former Vice President Joe Biden’s show at the Democrats’ convention. Trump is in Minnesota and is headed later in the day to Wisconsin, the official host state for the entirely-virtual Democratic National Convention. The GOP has a week of travel and political events aimed at blunting the customary polling “bounce” that candidates get during their convention.

