Trump Counters Criticism Of His National Security Adviser

(AP) – President Donald Trump is defending national security adviser H.R. McMaster against criticism he’s not supportive enough of Israel and is stifling conservative viewpoints.

Trump came out with a public endorsement late Friday – saying that he and McMaster “are working very well together.”

The president’s statement also said: “I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country.”

McMaster has come under fire after the recent firing of a White House intelligence adviser who was a protege of Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Critics are accusing McMaster of trying to remove conservative voices from Trump’s national security team.

Trump also says McMaster “is a good man and very pro-Israel.”

A widely circulated Facebook post by a Jerusalem Post columnist called McMaster “deeply hostile to Israel.”