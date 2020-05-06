CORONAVIRUSCOVID NATIONALNATIONAL

Trump: COVID-19 Task Force Not Dismantling, Just Refocusing

By 13 views
0
President Donald Trump participates in a tour of a Honeywell International plant that manufactures personal protective equipment, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Phoenix, with Tony Stallings, vice president of Integrated Supply Chain at Honeywell, right and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — One day after saying that the COVID-19 task force would be winding down, President Donald Trump says it would continue on indefinitely, but focus on rebooting the economy. Trump’s reversal in a tweet Wednesday comes as deaths in New York, the epicenter of the virus, are declining, but rising in the rest of the United States. A White House official acknowledged Wednesday morning that signaling that the task force was preparing to shut down sent the wrong message and created a media maelstrom. The official said the membership in the group would change as the nature of the crisis evolves.

The Second Virus Wave: How Bad Will It Be As Lockdowns Ease?

Previous article

Small Businesses Slash More Than 11 Million Jobs In April

Next article

You may also like

More in CORONAVIRUS