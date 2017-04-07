Home NATIONAL Trump Criticizes Kim Jong Un After Latest Missile Launch
Trump Criticizes Kim Jong Un After Latest Missile Launch
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Criticizes Kim Jong Un After Latest Missile Launch

0
0
DONALD TRUMP
now viewing

Trump Criticizes Kim Jong Un After Latest Missile Launch

Independence Day Festivals
now playing

US Marks Independence Day With Pomp, Dazzle, Hot Dog Contest

PUTIN
now playing

Kremlin: Putin-Trump Meeting to Be Friday In Germany

Shavon Randle
now playing

Officials: Girl Found Dead Kidnapped Over Drug Theft

BOSTON CAB BOSTON AIRPORT
now playing

Police Say Taxi Struck Group Of Cab Drivers

FIREWORKS GENERIC
now playing

From Ancient China To New York City: How Fireworks Became Our Thing

omar lucio cameron county sheriff
now playing

Cameron County Sheriff To Request More Jailers In Proposed Budget

IMMIGRANTS REMAINS TEXAS MEXICO BORDER
now playing

FBI, Groups At Odds Over Efforts To ID Immigrant Remains

SOYMILK
now playing

Soy 'milk'? Even Federal Agencies Can't Agree On Terminology

GAVEL
now playing

Kidnap Suspect Ordered To Be Held Without Bond

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Smackdown! Trump's Insult Act Comes From Pro Wrestling Hype; Watch Video

(AP) — President Donald Trump criticized North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after that country’s latest missile launch, asking, “Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?”
Trump wrote on Twitter late Monday that it’s “Hard to believe that South Korea … and Japan will put up with this much longer.”
And he urged North Korea’s biggest ally, China, to “put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!”

South Korean officials said early Tuesday that North Korea had launched another ballistic missile toward Japan, part of a string of recent test-firings as the North works to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the United States.

For its part, North Korea claimed to have tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile. But its declaration conflicted with South Korean and U.S. assessments earlier.
The U.S. Defense Department said U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked the launch of a land-based, intermediate range ballistic missile from North Korea’s Panghyon Airfield. The missile was tracked for 37 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan.

Related posts:

  1. China’s Xi Points To ‘Negative Factors’ Affecting US Ties
  2. Smackdown! Trump’s Insult Act Comes From Pro Wrestling Hype; Watch Video
  3. Trump’s White House Is All But Ignoring Spanish Speakers
  4. Trump Vows To Support And Defend Religious Freedom In US
Related Posts
Independence Day Festivals

US Marks Independence Day With Pomp, Dazzle, Hot Dog Contest

Fred Cruz 0
PUTIN

Kremlin: Putin-Trump Meeting to Be Friday In Germany

Fred Cruz 0
BOSTON CAB BOSTON AIRPORT

Police Say Taxi Struck Group Of Cab Drivers

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video