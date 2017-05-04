Trump Decries Chemical Attack In Syria

(AP) – President Donald Trump is denouncing the chemical attack on Syrian civilians, calling it an “affront to humanity.” Trump said as he welcomed King Abdullah II of Jordan, “These are very troubled times in the Middle East.” He calls the attack a “horrible thing, unspeakable” and says, “It’s a terrible affront to humanity.”

Trump also thanked the king and his wife for visiting the White House, saying the two leaders will engage in some “very interesting discussions.” Asked how he plans to respond to the attack he blames on Syrian President Bashar Assad, Trump said, “You’ll see.” A suspected chemical attack in a town in Syria’s rebel-held northern Idlib province killed dozens of people on Tuesday. It’s one of the worst attacks in the country’s six-year civil war.