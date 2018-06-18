Home NATIONAL Trump Defends Administration Immigration Policy
Trump Defends Administration Immigration Policy
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Defends Administration Immigration Policy

0
0
DONALD TRUMP
now viewing

Trump Defends Administration Immigration Policy

HILARY CLINTON
now playing

H. Clinton: Separating Families At Border A 'moral crisis'

cotton cotton bale
now playing

La Joya-Area Farmer Wins First Cotton Bale Contest

manuel padilla border patrol sec chief
now playing

Border Patrol Sector Chief: Zero Tolerance Policy Is Very Complex

Beto O’Rourke Calls For End Of Immigrant Children-Parent Separations
now playing

Beto O'Rourke Calls For End Of Immigrant Children-Parent Separations

OSAKA JAPAN EARTHQUAKE
now playing

Fourth Death Confirmed On Osaka-Area Earthquake

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer,
now playing

Seehofer Wants Quick Action On Migrants

JOSE NUNEZ SAN ANTONIO DEPUTY SEXUAL ASSAULT OF 4 YR OLD THREATENED MOTHER OF DEPORTATION
now playing

Deputy Arrested On Allegation Of Child Sexual Assault

1-space
now playing

White House Aims To Reduce Satellite Clutter In Space

app
now playing

Supreme Court To Take Up iPhone App Lawsuit

PARIS TRAIN
now playing

Baby Born On Paris Suburban Train Gets Free Rides Until 25

(AP) – Defending his administration’s harsh immigration policies, President Donald Trump says the U.S. won’t be a “migrant camp” or “refugee holding facility.”  Says Trump: “Not on my watch.”

Unbowed by mounting bipartisan criticism of a policy that separates some immigrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, Trump says, “I say it’s very strongly the Democrats’ fault.”

Speaking before an event on U.S. space policy, Trump says there is “death and destruction” caused by people in the U.S. illegally.  He says: “A country without borders is not a country at all.”

Trump has blamed Democrats for the separation of families at the border and is pressuring them to negotiate with Republicans on an immigration bill. But the separations are a consequence of the Trump administration “zero tolerance” policy, announced in April, which maximizes criminal prosecutions of people caught trying to enter the U.S. illegally. That means more adults are jailed, pending trial, so their children are removed from them.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says Republicans have a moral and legal responsibility to end a policy that has led to children being separated from their families along the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

Pelosi says that ripping vulnerable children away from their parents is “an utter atrocity that debases America’s values and our legacy as a beacon of hope, opportunity and freedom.”

President Donald Trump has sought to blame Democrats for the family separations, but Pelosi says the “blame for every mistreated child, heartbroken mother and father and broken family rests squarely on the President, and only he can end the trauma.”  She calls on Trump to “immediately rescind this barbarous policy.”

Related posts:

  1. Congressman: Youth Shelter Reflects Flawed Immigration Plan
  2. First Lady Melania Trump “Hates” To See Families Separated
  3. Erosion Of Immigrant Protections Began With Trump Inaugural
  4. Giuliani Says Trump Could Issue Pardons After Russia Probe
Related Posts
HILARY CLINTON

H. Clinton: Separating Families At Border A ‘moral crisis’

jsalinas 0
manuel padilla border patrol sec chief

Border Patrol Sector Chief: Zero Tolerance Policy Is Very Complex

jsalinas 0
JOSE NUNEZ SAN ANTONIO DEPUTY SEXUAL ASSAULT OF 4 YR OLD THREATENED MOTHER OF DEPORTATION

Deputy Arrested On Allegation Of Child Sexual Assault

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video