Trump Defends Comments On North Korea
Trump Defends Comments On North Korea

(Bedminster, NJ) — President Trump is leaving open the possibility of a pre-emptive strike on North Korea. Speaking at his resort in New Jersey, Trump would not comment when asked if he’s considering an attack on the isolated communist nation.

Instead, he said his administration doesn’t talk about that sort of thing, adding “I’m not like the other administration.” At the same time, he signaled a willingness to sit down with North Korea, saying “we’ll always consider negotiations.”

Trump also defended his recent warning that North Korean threats would be met with “fire and fury,” suggesting that those words may not have been tough enough.

