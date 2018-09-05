Trump Defends Iran Nuclear Deal Withdrawal

(AP) – President Donald Trump is defending his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal, saying “bedlam” and “death” follow wherever Iran is involved.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, Trump says he is open to negotiating a new deal with Iran, but adds: “We’re going to make either a really good deal for the world or we’re not going to make a deal at all.”

Trump disregarded the pleas of U.S. allies to remain in the agreement, and instead announced Tuesday that he would reinstate sanctions on Iran in the coming months. Trump says the Iran deal was “one sided” and would have led to nuclear proliferation. He adds that he would “advise Iran not to start their nuclear program.”