Home NATIONAL Trump Defends Iran Nuclear Deal Withdrawal
Trump Defends Iran Nuclear Deal Withdrawal
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Defends Iran Nuclear Deal Withdrawal

0
0
DONALD TRUMP AND IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
now viewing

Trump Defends Iran Nuclear Deal Withdrawal

CHILD PORN BANNER FOR WEB
now playing

Bond Granted To San Benito School Teacher Caught With Child Porn

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
now playing

White House: Fully Committed To Preventing Iran From Getting Nukes

NO MORE BIRTHDAY SPANKINGS ALVORD SCHOOL TX
now playing

School Ends 'birthday spankings' After Complaints

BRITAIN AND IMMIGRATION
now playing

UK Makes It Harder For Officials To Get Patient Data

WACO BIKER SHOOTING
now playing

Murder Charges Filed In 2015 Biker Shooting

GINA HASPEL CIA
now playing

Haspel Says She Doesn't Believe In Torture

FLYING UBERS
now playing

Uber Says Flying Taxis Just A Few Years Away

ACLU
now playing

ACLU Vows To Fight Anti-Illegal Immigrant Policy

Roderick Goodson convicted sex offender volunterring as girls coach
now playing

Sex Offender Caught Volunteering For Girls Basketball Team

drugtrafficking
now playing

Border Agents Make Huge Cocaine Bust Near Laredo

(AP) – President Donald Trump is defending his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal, saying “bedlam” and “death” follow wherever Iran is involved.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, Trump says he is open to negotiating a new deal with Iran, but adds: “We’re going to make either a really good deal for the world or we’re not going to make a deal at all.”

Trump disregarded the pleas of U.S. allies to remain in the agreement, and instead announced Tuesday that he would reinstate sanctions on Iran in the coming months.  Trump says the Iran deal was “one sided” and would have led to nuclear proliferation. He adds that he would “advise Iran not to start their nuclear program.”

Related posts:

  1. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  2. US Allies Lament Trump’s Decision To Pull Out Of Iran Deal
  3. Iran’s Leader Wants To Keep Nuke Deal Intact, Without U.S.
  4. German Diplomat Vows To Preserve Iranian Deal
Related Posts
CHILD PORN BANNER FOR WEB

Bond Granted To San Benito School Teacher Caught With Child Porn

jsalinas 0
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

White House: Fully Committed To Preventing Iran From Getting Nukes

jsalinas 0
GINA HASPEL CIA

Haspel Says She Doesn’t Believe In Torture

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video