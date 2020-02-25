WORLD

Trump Defends Modi, Refuses To Weigh In On Citizenship Law

By 49 views
0
U.S.President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) – President Donald Trump is refusing to speak out against a controversial new Indian citizenship law that has sparked deadly protests in New Delhi as he wraps up his visit to the country.

Trump said he would leave questions about the law to India, speaking a day after at least seven people, including a police officer, were killed on Monday. Trump says he raised the issue of religious freedom with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and insisted Modi was “incredible” on the subject.

The law provides fast-track naturalization for some foreign-born religious minorities but not Muslims, raising fears the country is inching nearer to a religious citizenship test.

Hillary Clinton: Will Support Sanders If Nominated For Dems

Previous article

IOC Senior Member: 3 Months To Decide Fate Of Tokyo Olympics

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in WORLD