Trump Defends Modi, Refuses To Weigh In On Citizenship Law

(AP) – President Donald Trump is refusing to speak out against a controversial new Indian citizenship law that has sparked deadly protests in New Delhi as he wraps up his visit to the country.

Trump said he would leave questions about the law to India, speaking a day after at least seven people, including a police officer, were killed on Monday. Trump says he raised the issue of religious freedom with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and insisted Modi was “incredible” on the subject.

The law provides fast-track naturalization for some foreign-born religious minorities but not Muslims, raising fears the country is inching nearer to a religious citizenship test.