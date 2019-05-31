Trump Defends Threat To Impose Tariffs On Mexican Goods

A sign displays exchange rates on a storefront window in Mexico City, Mexico, Friday, May 31, 2019, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 5% tariff — that could increase incrementally to 25% — on all Mexican imports. The economic impact for Mexico was swift. The peso dropped more than 3% against the U.S. dollar by Friday morning. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

President Trump is defending his threat to impose tariffs on Mexican goods. Trump tweeted today that Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for decades. He is pushing Mexico to stop the flow of illegal immigration into the U.S. Trump said Mexico can “easily fix this problem.”

Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley slammed Trump’s threat, saying trade policy and border security are separate issues. He called it a misuse of presidential tariff authority. Grassley chairs the powerful Senate Finance Committee.