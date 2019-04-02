Trump Defers Push For GOP Health Plan

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to members of the media following a Senate policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to members of the media following a Senate policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says President Donald Trump’s pull back from producing a health care overhaul plan until after the election means he will “hold Americans hostage through 2020” on an issue that affects millions of people.

The New York Democrat says that when Trump “insists he has a magic plan that we can see if only the American people re-elect him,” it isn’t true. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California says Democrats’ health care battle with Trump is “a values fight.”

Democrats have introduced non-binding legislation telling the administration to halt its effort in federal courts to have President Barack Obama’s health care law declared unconstitutional. Schumer and Pelosi spoke in front of the Supreme Court and were joined by two dozen Democratic lawmakers.