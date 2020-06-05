Trump Defies Governor, Heads To Maine Where Protesters Await

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence, center, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) – Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters and opponents are lining the streets of Guilford, a tiny city in rural Maine where the president is stopping Friday to visit a company that makes specialized swabs for coronavirus testing.

Maine’s Democratic governor is urging the Republican president to watch his tone during his visit. Trump has been demanding a forceful response to protests that have swept the country since George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis. There have been multiple nights of demonstrations in Maine’s largest city, and more than 30 people have been arrested.