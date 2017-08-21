Trump Delivers National Address On U.S. Afghan Policy

(Arlington, VA) — President Trump is laying out a new policy for America’s military involvement in Afghanistan. In statements at Fort Myer in Virginia, Trump remarked that the United States must seek an honorable and enduring outcome in its longest war. He added that his initial instinct was to pull U.S. troops from Afghanistan, but he now believes the situation will only get worse if that happens.

Trump remarked that part of the policy involves a shift from time-based objectives to conditional objectives. He insisted that conditions on ground, not timetables, will guide U.S. strategy from now on. Trump said he wouldn’t talk about troop numbers, but there are reports about an increase of about four-thousand troops to the area. That’s a little short of a 50-percent increase.