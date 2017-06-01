Trump Demands Media Leak Investigation

(AP) – President-elect Donald Trump says he’ll ask Congress to investigate leaks to the media on U.S. intelligence alleging Russia meddled in last year’s election by hacking Democratic emails. Less than an hour before he was to be briefed Friday by the directors of the FBI and CIA and the Director of National Intelligence on their findings, Trump tweeted that he was “asking the chairs of the House and Senate committees to investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it.”

NBC aired a report Thursday that said the briefing would identify Russian actors involved in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee. Trump has been deeply skeptical of the intelligence community’s findings on Russia, suggesting that it was being used to de-legitimize his election.