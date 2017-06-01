Home NATIONAL Trump Demands Media Leak Investigation
Trump Demands Media Leak Investigation

Trump Demands Media Leak Investigation

Trump Denounces 'witch hunt'

Texas Lawmaker Ready For Session After Being Shot At Party

FedEx: Storm Causes Big Problems At Memphis Hub

Austin Looks To Artists For Help With Tackling City Problems

Ex-Detention Officer Gets 1 Year In Jail For Inmate Assault

US Belief Missing Journalist Is Alive Boosts Parents' Hopes

Fetal Burying Decision Delayed

Final Jobs Report For Obama Presidency Expected To Be Solid

GOP, Trump Team Discuss Mexico Border Wall

A Traditional End To An Unconventional Presidential Election

(AP) – President-elect Donald Trump says he’ll ask Congress to investigate leaks to the media on U.S. intelligence alleging Russia meddled in last year’s election by hacking Democratic emails.  Less than an hour before he was to be briefed Friday by the directors of the FBI and CIA and the Director of National Intelligence on their findings, Trump tweeted that he was “asking the chairs of the House and Senate committees to investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it.”

NBC aired a report Thursday that said the briefing would identify Russian actors involved in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.  Trump has been deeply skeptical of the intelligence community’s findings on Russia, suggesting that it was being used to de-legitimize his election.

