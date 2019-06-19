Trump: Democrat Congressional Hearings Are Rigged

President Trump is attacking Democrats who are unhappy with the Mueller Report, calling it “extreme presidential harassment.”

In a series of tweets this morning, Trump said “after three years, they want a Redo or Do Over. They gave Crooked Hillary’s people complete Immunity, yet now they bring back Hope Hicks.”

Trump wondered why Democrats “aren’t looking at the 33-thousand emails that Hillary and her lawyer deleted and acid washed after getting a subpoena from Congress?” The President called the hearings “rigged and a disgrace to our country!”