Trump Denies Asking About Investigations On Call

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, and ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., watch as Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor leaves after testifying at a hearing of the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, during the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) – President Donald Trump is denying he asked a U.S. ambassador about “investigations” in Ukraine a day after his call with that country’s president.

The existence of the call was revealed Wednesday by William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine. He testified that one of his staffers overheard Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, speaking on the phone with Trump on July 26.

Sondland used his cellphone to call Trump, and the staff member could hear Trump on the phone asking about “the investigations.” Trump is denying knowledge of the call, saying, “I know nothing about that.” He adds, “First time I’ve heard it.”

An official familiar with the matter said the staffer Taylor referred to is David Holmes, the political counselor at the embassy in Kyiv. Holmes is invited to testify before Congress on Friday.