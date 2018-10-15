Trump Denies Offering $1M For Warren DNA Test

(AP) – President Donald Trump is falsely denying that he offered $1 million for Sen. Elizabeth Warren to take a DNA test to prove whether she had Native American ancestors.

Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, is a widely rumored 2020 presidential candidate. On Monday she released results of a DNA test that provide what an analyst says is “strong evidence” she has a Native American in her family tree.

Trump has long taunted Warren about the claim, calling her “Pocahontas.” At a summer rally in Montana, the president declared that he would give a million dollars to charity , “paid for by Trump,” if Warren takes the test “and it shows you’re an Indian.” But when asked by reporters on Monday, Trump claimed “I didn’t say that.”

In a tweet, Warren asked Trump to donate $1 million to a Native American women’s group.