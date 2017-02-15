Trump Denounces ‘Russian Connection Non-Sense’

(AP) – President Donald Trump is renewing his attack on the “fake news media” as the controversy surrounding the ouster of his national security adviser widens and there’s more talk of Congress investigating suspected Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election last year.

Trump tweeted this morning, “The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred.”

He says, “This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign.”