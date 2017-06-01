Trump Denounces ‘witch hunt’

(AP) – President-elect Donald Trump says the attention on alleged Russian hacking of the 2016 election is a “political witch hunt.” Trump says in a phone interview with The New York Times that the emphasis on hacking accusations is driven by adversaries embarrassed that they lost the presidential election. “They got beaten very badly in the election,” Trump tells the Times. “They are very embarrassed about it. To some extent, it’s a witch hunt. They just focus on this.” Trump had not yet been briefed on intelligence findings – which the U.S. has said overwhelmingly point to Russian interference in the election. He’ll be briefed Friday by senior U.S. intelligence officials.