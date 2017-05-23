Home WORLD Trump Departs Israel. Next Stop: Rome
(AP) – President Donald Trump has wrapped up a two-day visit to Israel.  Rome is the next destination on the president’s four-nation, five-stop tour of the Middle East and Europe.  While in Israel, Trump met with the country’s president and prime minister, and he traveled to the West Bank for talks with the Palestinian Authority’s president.

Trump spoke about signs he’s sees that both sides are serious about wanting peace between their peoples.  Trump prayed at the Western Wall, visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and at Yad Vashem – Israel’s national Holocaust memorial – he paid respects to the 6 million Jews who were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators. Trump also visited the Israel Museum.  Trump meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday.

