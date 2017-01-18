Trump Described As ‘troubled’ Over Obama Clemency Decision For Manning

(AP) – Donald Trump’s incoming press secretary says Trump is “troubled” by President Barack Obama’s decision to grant clemency to convicted leaker Chelsea Manning. Obama on Tuesday announced that he would allow the transgender Army intelligence analyst convicted of leaking more than 700,000 U.S. documents to go free nearly three decades early.

Sean Spicer tells reporters during a daily briefing Wednesday that the decision sends a “troubling messaging.” He also says it was a “double standard” given the outrage the Democrats expressed about leaked information during the election. Trump has repeatedly railed against government leaks to the media during his transition period. Spicer didn’t have an answer when asked about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s claim that he would be willing to be extradited if Manning’s sentence were commuted.