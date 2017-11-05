Home NATIONAL Trump Details Conversations With Comey
Trump Details Conversations With Comey
Trump Details Conversations With Comey

Trump Details Conversations With Comey

(AP) – President Donald Trump says “I know that I’m not under investigation” for collusion with Russia.  Trump detailed his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, who he fired this week, in an interview with NBC News Thursday.

Trump said that he spoke with Comey once during dinner and twice in phone calls, during which time he says Comey told him “you are not under investigation.”He says he initiated one phone call, and Comey initiated the other.

In his termination letter to Comey, sent to reporters on Tuesday, Trump thanked him for informing him “three times” that he is not under investigation.  Trump says, “I know that I’m not under investigation. Me personally. I’m not talking about campaigns or anything else. I am not under investigation.”

