Trump Disavows Chants Of “Send Her Back”

President Trump is disavowing chants of “Send her back!” Talking with reporters at the White House today, Trump said he disagrees with the sentiment that was expressed by the crowd at his rally in North Carolina last night.

The chants were directed at Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar after he sharply criticized the lawmaker. She is one of four minority Dems that Trump attacked in a tweet Sunday, saying they should go back to their countries.

Trump said the chants started up quickly and noted that he moved on with his speech as soon as possible.