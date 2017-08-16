Home NATIONAL Trump Disbands Manufacturing Council
Trump Disbands Manufacturing Council
NATIONAL
0

Trump Disbands Manufacturing Council

0
0
DONALD TRUMP
now viewing

Trump Disbands Manufacturing Council

Amy Panzeca
now playing

Police: Teacher Let Son Sell LSD And Allowed Teens To Use It

NUCLEAR BOMB SHELTER
now playing

Nuclear Threats Bring Back Old Fears

PLANNED PARENTHOOD
now playing

Federal Court: Arkansas Can Block Planned Parenthood Money

CHARLOTTSVILLE CAR RAMING INTO CROWD
now playing

Man Recounts Pushing Fiancee Away From Car During Protest

MATERNITY
now playing

Texas OKs Bill To Address Its High Maternal Mortality Rate

TEXAS CAPITOL
now playing

Texas House Adjourns, Leaving Tax Bill's Fate Uncertain

SPACE X
now playing

SpaceX Dragon Delivers Scientific Bounty To Space Station

20 immigrants found locked in a semitrailer in West Texas
now playing

20 Immigrants Found Locked In A Semitrailer In West Texas

LONESTAR FLIGHT
now playing

Lone Star Flight Museum Planes Fly From Galveston To Houston

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Man Gets Life Term For Killing Estranged Wife, Her Twin

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s ending a pair of White House advisory councils that were staffed by corporate chief executives.  CEOs have been resigning since Saturday, when Trump blamed both sides for the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counterprotesters.

The resignation accelerated after Trump on Tuesday again blamed “both sides.”  Trump says on Twitter that “rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!”

Related posts:

  1. Trump Attacks CEOs Who Left His Jobs Council
  2. Defiant Trump Renews Criticism Of ‘Both Sides’ In Protest
  3. Trump Renews Twitter Criticism Of Amazon
Related Posts
Amy Panzeca

Police: Teacher Let Son Sell LSD And Allowed Teens To Use It

jsalinas 0
NUCLEAR BOMB SHELTER

Nuclear Threats Bring Back Old Fears

jsalinas 0
PLANNED PARENTHOOD

Federal Court: Arkansas Can Block Planned Parenthood Money

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video