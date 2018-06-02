Home NATIONAL Trump: ‘Disgraceful’ That Man Illegally In US Killed Athlete
NATIONAL
Trump: 'Disgraceful' That Man Illegally In US Killed Athlete

EDWIN JACKSON COLTS PLAYER KILLED IN CAR WRECK BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DEPORTED TWICE B4
Trump: ‘Disgraceful’ That Man Illegally In US Killed Athlete

(AP) – President Donald Trump says it’s “so disgraceful” that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally.  Trump is also prodding Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security. Trump tweeted Tuesday: “So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!”

Trump added in a second tweet: “My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. Colts.”  Authorities say the man suspected of the drunken-driving crash Sunday that killed Jackson has been twice deported from the U.S.

