Trump Disputes Newspaper Quote Attributed To Him On North Korea

(AP) – President Donald Trump is disputing a quote attributed to him during a newspaper interview about relations with North Korea’s leader.

The Wall Street Journal on Thursday quoted Trump as saying: “I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un.”

Trump tweeted Sunday: “The Wall Street Journal stated falsely that I said to them ‘I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un’ (of N. Korea). Obviously I didn’t say that. I said ‘I’d have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un,’ a big difference. Fortunately we now record conversations with reporters and they knew exactly what I said and meant. They just wanted a story. FAKE NEWS!”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the newspaper have released separate audio clips.

The Wall Street Journal says it stands by its reporting.

