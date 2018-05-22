Home NATIONAL Trump Doesn’t Like Kim Jong Un’s Attitude Change
Trump Doesn’t Like Kim Jong Un’s Attitude Change
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Doesn’t Like Kim Jong Un’s Attitude Change

0
0
DONALD TRUMP KIM JUN
now viewing

Trump Doesn’t Like Kim Jong Un’s Attitude Change

Screen Shot 2018-05-22 at 12.53.01 PM
now playing

Henry & Daphne #POTW May 22

LAW GAVEL BRITISH LAW
now playing

Mother Convicted In UK Of Forcing Teen Daughter To Marry

President Nicolas Maduro
now playing

Venezuelan President Expels Top US Diplomat

PLANE CRASH
now playing

Private Jet Crashes In Honduran Capital

PLANNED PARENTHOOD
now playing

Trump Wades Deeper Into Abortion Politics As Midterms Loom

HAWAII VOLCANO KILAUE
now playing

New Small Summit Eruptions Recorded At Kilauea

arrests arrest made
now playing

3 More Teens Arrested After Death Of Female Officer

PETER NAVARRO
now playing

Navarro Clashes With State Department Over UAE Airline Deal

WATER RESTRICTIONS
now playing

San Antonio Among Cities With Drought Water Use Restrictions

SANTA FE SCHOOL SHOOTING BANNER
now playing

Shooting Suspect's Father Thinks He Was Bullied

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he doesn’t like the change in attitude he’s picked up from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump said Tuesday that he detected a shift after Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) met for a second time in China. Trump says he hopes China isn’t influencing Kim.  Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet June 12 in Singapore. Trump now says the meeting could be delayed.

The U.S. and China have been negotiating over China’s large trade imbalance with the U.S. Trump is also leaning on China to pressure North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

Kim had South Korean officials inform the White House that he wanted to meet with Trump, but he recently balked in the face of U.S. demands for North Korea’s complete denuclearization.

Related posts:

  1. In Sharp Turn, North Korean Media Return To Angry Tone
  2. Foreign Media Arrive For North Korea Nuke Site Closing
  3. Trump Promotes Criticism Of Former CIA Director
  4. Trump Wades Deeper Into Abortion Politics As Midterms Loom
Related Posts
PLANNED PARENTHOOD

Trump Wades Deeper Into Abortion Politics As Midterms Loom

jsalinas 0
arrests arrest made

3 More Teens Arrested After Death Of Female Officer

jsalinas 0
PETER NAVARRO

Navarro Clashes With State Department Over UAE Airline Deal

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video