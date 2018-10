President Trump says he doesn’t want to talk about a “Plan-B” on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Speaking at the White House today, Trump said he has an open mind on the follow-up FBI investigation of Kavanaugh’s background.

Kavanaugh has strongly denied any allegations of sexual assault or serious misconduct. Trump said he’s anxious to see if the FBI finds anything new on Kavanaugh. He also argued that Kavanaugh has been treated horribly during his confirmation process.