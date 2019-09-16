Trump Doesn’t Want War With Iran But Says U.S. Is Prepared

President Trump says he doesn’t want a war with Iran, but insists that the U.S. is more prepared for a conflict than any country in history.

Talking with reporters at the White House, Trump talked about the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil refinery. The Saudis are still investigating who was behind the attack, but Iran is a prime suspect. Trump said, “It’s certainly looking that way.” Trump also argued that possible diplomacy with Iran is still possible. He said — “I know they want to make a deal” and “at some point, it will work out.”

Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear accord last year. The multi-nation deal was negotiated by the prior Obama administration.

Meantime, Trump said he’s not worried about a spike in global oil prices because of the attack on the Saudi refinery. He said the U.S. has plenty of oil and could release oil from reserves if necessary. He called it a very large attack and said Saudi Arabia is very angry.