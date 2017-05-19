Home NATIONAL Trump, Dogged By Questions At Home, Makes First Trip Abroad
Trump, Dogged By Questions At Home, Makes First Trip Abroad
NATIONAL
0

Trump, Dogged By Questions At Home, Makes First Trip Abroad

0
0
TRUMP
now viewing

Trump, Dogged By Questions At Home, Makes First Trip Abroad

UNEMPLOYMENT FALLS
now playing

Valley Sees Notable Drop In Unemployment In April

MEDICAL SYMBOL
now playing

Doctors Worry As Texas Lawmakers OK Vaccine Restrictions

muslim-clock-student
now playing

Judge Rules Against Texas Teen Who Brought Clock To School

PRISON GENERIC
now playing

Man Sentenced In More Than Decade-Old Murder Of Longtime Valley Educator

Julian Assange
now playing

Assange Seeks Contact With US, UK Officials

Richard Rojas
now playing

Prosecutors: Times Square Driver Wanted To Kill

ANTHONY WIENER
now playing

Anthony Weiner Leaves Court After Guilty Plea

SEAN SPICER
now playing

White House To Hold Off On Naming FBI Director

UNITED AIRLINES
now playing

United To Refund $200 Overweight Bag Charge To Texas Soldier

SEVERE-WEATHER-GENERIC
now playing

Tornadoes Touch Down In Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s maiden international trip, a five-stop marathon across the Middle East and Europe, has long loomed as crucial first test abroad for the chaos-courting president.

That was before he fired his FBI director – and the chain reaction of scandal that followed.  Now, with the eyes of the world upon him, the president will embark on his trip carrying the baggage of dire troubles at home.

As he tries to calm allies worried about his “America First” message, he’ll be followed by fallout from his firing of FBI Director James Comey and the appointment of a special counsel to probe Trump’s ties to Russia.  Trump’s itinerary begins Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Related posts:

  1. Worldwide Effort To Keep Trump Happy On 1st Trip Abroad
  2. Second San Juan Cop Makes Bond Following Drug-Related Arrest
  3. Trump Claims Witch Hunt, Says He’s Most Hounded Leader Ever
  4. Trump Attorney Didn’t Want Him To Sign Financial Disclosure
Related Posts
Richard Rojas

Prosecutors: Times Square Driver Wanted To Kill

jsalinas 0
ANTHONY WIENER

Anthony Weiner Leaves Court After Guilty Plea

jsalinas 0
SEAN SPICER

White House To Hold Off On Naming FBI Director

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video