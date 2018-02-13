Home NATIONAL Trump Donates Quarterly Salary To Transportation Dept
NATIONAL
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao
(Washington, DC) — President Trump is donating his 4th quarter salary to the Department of Transportation. A president’s total salary is 400-thousand dollars a year.

In a White House briefing today, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao accepted the check and highlighted President Trump’s new infrastructure program. She called infrastructure the backbone of the U.S. economy.

The plan calls for a 200-billion dollar investment from the federal government. The White House hopes that will spur more than a trillion dollars worth of infrastructure work through state and private partnerships.

