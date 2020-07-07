NATIONAL

Trump Donors Among Early Recipients Of Coronavirus Loans

By 43 views
0
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) – As much as $273 million in federal coronavirus aid was awarded to more than 100 companies that are owned or operated by major donors to President Donald Trump’s election efforts. That’s according to an Associated Press analysis of government data that was released Monday.

Many of the Trump-connected businesses were among the first to be approved for a loan in early April. All told, the Trump supporters who run these companies have collectively contributed at least $11.1 million since May 2015 to committees supporting Trump. Each donor gave at least $20,000. Trump’s campaign calls the program a resounding success.

