Trump Doubles Down On Criticism Of Canada

(AP) – President Donald Trump has taken more swipes at Canada and its prime minister over trade issues as he settles in for a summit with North Korea in Singapore.

In a series of tweets Monday, Trump contends that “Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal.”

Trump roiled the weekend Group of Seven meeting in Canada by agreeing to a group statement on trade only to withdraw from it while flying to Asia. He cited as a reason Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s criticism to reporters of his tariff threats.