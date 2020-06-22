Trump Downplays Remarks About Meeting Venezuela’s Maduro

(AP) – President Donald Trump appears to be walking back comments that he would consider meeting Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro following an interview that cast doubt on his support for the socialist leader’s main rival, Juan Guaidó.

Trump said in a tweet Monday that “I would only meet with Maduro to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power!” The news website Axios reported Sunday that Trump in an interview made lukewarm comments about recognizing Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader – the linchpin of the U.S.’ 18-month campaign to remove Maduro.