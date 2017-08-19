Trump Dumps Bannon, Who Returns To Conservative Website

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s top strategist has returned to his old job at the conservative website Breitbart News after a turbulent seven months at the president’s side.

Trump pushed out Steve Bannon on Friday, a departure that leaves few of the president’s original senior staff in the White House.

Bannon is a favorite in the farther-right portions of the Republican Party. He had pressed Trump to follow through on some of his most contentious campaign promises, including his travel ban for some foreigners and his decision to pull out of the Paris climate change agreement.

His nationalistic, outsider conservatism and dark populism served as a guiding force for Trump’s rise to office.

Without Bannon, Trump’s agenda is in the hands of more moderate advisers, including his son-in-law and his oldest daughter.