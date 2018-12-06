Trump Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow Suffers Heart Attack

(AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, has suffered a “very mild” heart attack but is doing well.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters in Singapore that Kudlow is in good condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. In a statement, she says Kudlow is expected to make a full and speedy recovery.

Trump tweeted about Kudlow’s illness just minutes before his summit meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. The president said that Kudlow has been working “so hard” on trade and the economy.

Kudlow was a longtime fixture on the business news network CNBC before becoming director of the White House’s National Economic Council this year.