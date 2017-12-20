Trump Economic Aide To Stay After Tax Bill

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s top economics aide insists he is staying at the White House after Congress approved the tax overhaul.

Gary Cohn, the former second-in-command at the investment bank Goldman Sachs, had stirred some frustration with Trump after criticizing the president’s equivocating on a white supremacy rally this year in Charlottesville, Virginia. Many administration watchers had expected a Cohn departure following passage of the $1.5 trillion tax cut.

But Cohn said in a televised interview with the media outlet Axios on Wednesday morning that he plans to remain as the director of the National Economic Council to work on infrastructure funding and reshaping welfare policy and financial regulations.