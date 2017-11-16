Home NATIONAL Trump EPA Nominee Opposed By GOP Senators From NC
Trump EPA Nominee Opposed By GOP Senators From NC
Trump EPA Nominee Opposed By GOP Senators From NC

Trump EPA Nominee Opposed By GOP Senators From NC

Donald Trump
(AP) – North Carolina’s two Republican senators say they oppose President Donald Trump’s pick to oversee chemical safety at the Environmental Protection Agency, putting his nomination at serious risk.

Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis issued statements Wednesday saying they will vote against Michael L. Dourson to serve as head of EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention.

Environmentalists and Senate Democrats have vehemently opposed Dourson, a toxicologist with close ties to the chemical industry. That means only one more Republican “no” vote would likely be needed to torpedo his nomination.

