Trump Era Sparks Fresh Debate About Nuclear War Authority

(AP) – It’s hard to overstate how thoroughly the U.S. military has prepared for doomsday – the day America gets into a nuclear shooting war.

No detail seems to have been overlooked.

There are well-practiced procedures for ensuring U.S. nuclear weapons are ready for a presidential launch order in response to – or in anticipation of – a nuclear attack by North Korea or anyone else.

There are backup procedures, and backups for the backups.

And yet fundamental aspects of this nightmare sequence remain a mystery.

For example, what would happen if an American president ordered a nuclear strike – for whatever reason – and the four-star general at Strategic Command balked or refused, believing it to be illegal?

The answer: No one knows for sure.

That has some people worried.