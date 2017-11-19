Trump Era Sparks Fresh Debate About Nuclear War Authority

(AP) – It’s hard to overstate how thoroughly the U.S. military has prepared for doomsday – the day America gets into a nuclear shooting war.
No detail seems to have been overlooked.
There are well-practiced procedures for ensuring U.S. nuclear weapons are ready for a presidential launch order in response to – or in anticipation of – a nuclear attack by North Korea or anyone else.
There are backup procedures, and backups for the backups.
And yet fundamental aspects of this nightmare sequence remain a mystery.
For example, what would happen if an American president ordered a nuclear strike – for whatever reason – and the four-star general at Strategic Command balked or refused, believing it to be illegal?
The answer: No one knows for sure.
That has some people worried.