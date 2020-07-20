Trump Faces Divisions With Senate GOP On Virus Aid

(AP) – President Donald Trump met with top Republican congressional leaders Monday at the White House on the next COVID-19 aid package.

As the virus worsens and aid is expiring Congress is considering what to do next. Trump said “good things” were happening. But the administration is stiffening its opposition to more testing money and interjecting other priorities, and that could complicate quick passage.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is prepared to roll out the $1 trillion package in a matter of days. Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House has already passed a sweeping $3 trillion measure from Democrats. Congress is returning to session as the coronavirus crisis shows now signs of easing.