Trump Faces Raft Of Foreign Policy Challenges In New Year

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump, center, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, behind him at right, addresses members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. President Donald Trump starts the new year knee-deep in daunting foreign policy challenges at the same time he'll have to deal with a likely impeachment trial in the Senate and the demands of a reelection campaign. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

President Donald Trump will start the new year knee-deep in foreign policy challenges. At the same time, he’ll have to deal with a likely impeachment trial in the Senate and his campaign for reelection. Trump says he believes his impeachment him will help him win re-election. But it could lessen the time, focus and political clout he needs to resolve complex global issues like North Korea’a nuclear provocations. Trump also is facing simmering tensions with Iran, fallout from his decision to reduce troops in Syria, ongoing unease with Russia and Turkey, and questions about the future of U.S.-Taliban talks.